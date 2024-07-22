0

Advertisment
Marketing

Hareesh Tibrewala becomes CEO of Anhad

At Anhad, Tibrewala will be ‘helping them with digital transformation; organisation building and revenue growth’

author-image
BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Update
Hareesh_Tibrewala

Hareesh Tibrewala

Listen to this article
0.75x 1x 1.5x
00:00 / 00:00

New Delhi: Hareesh Tibrewala has been named the CEO of Anhad. He revealed this development on his LinkedIn page. 

Tibrewala is also a partner at SVP India and a USC International Student Mentor and a Stanford Seed Consultant. 

Prior to this, he was the Co-Founder and Joint CEO for 14 years and was elevated to being the Co-Founder and Board Member of Mirum India till June 2024. 

He has experience working as the president at Jeson Industries and is an official member of Forbes Technology Council. 

At Anhad, Tibrewala will be ‘helping them with digital transformation; organisation building and revenue growth.’

Hareesh Tibrewala
Advertisment
 