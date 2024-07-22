Hareesh Tibrewala becomes CEO of Anhad

New Delhi: Hareesh Tibrewala has been named the CEO of Anhad. He revealed this development on his LinkedIn page.

Tibrewala is also a partner at SVP India and a USC International Student Mentor and a Stanford Seed Consultant.

Prior to this, he was the Co-Founder and Joint CEO for 14 years and was elevated to being the Co-Founder and Board Member of Mirum India till June 2024.

He has experience working as the president at Jeson Industries and is an official member of Forbes Technology Council.

At Anhad, Tibrewala will be ‘helping them with digital transformation; organisation building and revenue growth.’