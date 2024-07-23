Hardik Pandya partners with FanCode for performance wear range

Delhi: Hardik Pandya unveiled a range of performance wear that will be available exclusively on FanCode Shop. The identity through the logo and the range aims to forge a connection with fans and foster a sense of community. The first drop is now available on FanCode Shop. The launch event was held in Mumbai.

The brand revealed that the range has been handpicked by Pandya, with complete involvement in the process, including design inputs and selection of fabrics, colour swatches.



Speaking about it, Pandya said, “I really wanted to create something that embodies my journey and connects with today’s youth who are unstoppable despite what life throws at them. I am excited to see this come alive with the performance wear range with FanCode Shop. By launching the identity and the range that I personally use and believe in, I feel like I’m sharing a piece of my daily routine and philosophy with my fans. I hope fans will enjoy wearing this as much as I’ve enjoyed creating it!”



Yannick Colaco, co-founder, FanCode, said, “We are thrilled to bring the Hardik Pandya brand to everyone. As one of the fittest athletes and an inspiring national icon, Hardik’s journey resonates with people from all walks of life. His personal involvement in developing this performance wear range shows its significance to him. We believe the collection will appeal not only to fitness enthusiasts, athletes but also to young fans and admirers who look up to Hardik.”