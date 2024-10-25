Hardik Pandya invests in The Souled Store

New Delhi: Cricketer Hardik Pandya has now become an investor in The Souled Store.

Pandya has been a brand ambassador for The Souled Store since 2022.

Pandya, managed by RISE Worldwide, said, “My journey with The Souled Store has been a special one. What started as a partnership has grown into something much bigger. I have always admired their passion for creating something fun, relatable, and exciting for the youth of India. I’m thrilled to be a part of this very loved homegrown brand’s next chapter and look forward to contributing to its continued success and growth.”

I’m excited to strengthen my partnership with The Souled Store, a brand that resonates with both the youth of the country and me. As an Indian athlete, I believe in the potential of homegrown brands, and this journey is about supporting innovation and creativity to help shoppers look and feel their best. I look forward to being part of this exciting partnership and fueling growth and love for the brand.”

Vedang Patel, Co-founder of The Souled Store, said, “Hardik embodies everything that The Souled Store stands for, representing a true ‘Made in India’ success story. We are thrilled to welcome him into the family. His passion for fashion and deep understanding of the Indian youth will bring immense value to our brand. Together, we aim to innovate and create products with high quality that resonate with the youth while celebrating their individuality and interests.”

With this new investment, The Souled Store plans to accelerate its product development, expand its online and offline presence, and explore new creative collaborations.