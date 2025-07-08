Hardeep Singh Brar succeeds Vikram Pawah as BMW Group India’s President and CEO

New Delhi: BMW Group India has announced that Hardeep Singh Brar will take over as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1, 2025. He will succeed Vikram Pawah, who is set to assume the role of CEO for BMW Group Australia and New Zealand.

Brar brings over three decades of experience in the Indian automotive industry. He most recently held the position of Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing at Kia India. His previous roles span a range of leadership functions including sales, marketing, customer experience, network development and corporate strategy across several brands, including Maruti Suzuki, Volkswagen Passenger Cars, General Motors, Nissan Motor and Great Wall Motor Company.

He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Punjab, and is an alumnus of Harvard Business School’s Senior Executive Leadership Programme.

Vikram Pawah has been associated with the BMW Group since 2017. He has led the company’s operations in both India (2017–2018 and 2020–2025) and Australia (2018–2020).

In his most recent tenure, he focused on expanding BMW Group India’s market share by exploring new opportunities and engaging with evolving customer segments, while also advancing initiatives related to electric mobility, digitalisation, retail experience and customer-centric services.

Jean-Philippe Parain, Senior Vice President, Region Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, BMW Group, said, “India is among the fastest growing markets for BMW Group and an important pillar of our long-term success strategy for the region. Hardeep Singh Brar holds vast expertise and an intricate understanding of Indian automotive industry to lead this dynamic market and strengthen BMW Group’s operations here. We would like to thank Vikram Pawah for his immense contribution towards strategic growth of BMW Group India and playing a decisive role in its recent development.”