Hansveen Kaur joins eGenome.ai and B’spoke wellness as VP, Brand Marketing

New Delhi: Hansveen Kaur, former Head of Brand Management and Digital Marketing at Voltas Beko, has joined eGenome.ai and B’spoke Wellness as Vice President, Brand Marketing. She will be responsible for shaping brand strategy and overseeing growth initiatives across both platforms.

Kaur brings nearly two decades of marketing experience, having held leadership roles at LG Electronics, Videocon, Ingersoll Rand, and Momspresso. During her tenure at Voltas Beko, she was involved in award-winning campaigns and played a key role in the brand’s digital transformation. Earlier this year, she was recognised as one of India’s Most Influential Digital Leaders.

In her new role, Kaur will lead brand marketing for eGenome.ai, a platform focused on AI-led preventive healthcare, as well as B’spoke Wellness, its personalised nutrition offering.

She shared news of the move in a LinkedIn post, writing that she was “excited about contributing to the purpose-led brands.”