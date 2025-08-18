Hansgrohe Group appoints Abdulkader Bengali as Managing Director for India operations

New Delhi: Hansgrohe Group, the Black Forest-based manufacturer of bathroom and kitchen solutions, has appointed Abdulkader Bengali as Managing Director for its India operations, effective August 18, 2025.

Bengali brings over 25 years of leadership experience in the construction and building materials sector. He previously served as Senior Vice President at Sintex BAPL, where he led the Water Management Solutions division. He has also held the position of Chief Operating Officer at ALP Aeroflex, overseeing significant business transformations, and managed Owens Corning’s India and SAARC operations, offering him experience in international markets. Bengali holds a Bachelor of Engineering from NIT Surat and an Executive MBA from SP Jain.

Thomas Stopper, Vice President Asia at Hansgrohe Group, said, “We are delighted to welcome Abdulkader Bengali to the Hansgrohe family. His exceptional track record in transforming businesses and deep expertise in the Indian market make him the ideal leader to drive our continued expansion in this strategic region. Bengali's results-oriented approach and proven ability to scale operations align perfectly with our commitment to bringing world-class bathroom and kitchen solutions to Indian consumers.”

Bengali takes charge at a time when the Indian bathroom fittings market is expected to reach USD 11.49 billion in 2025 and grow at a CAGR of 7.74% to USD 16.67 billion by 2030. The luxury segment, valued at USD 5.27 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 10.93 billion by 2032, with growth supported by rising incomes and urbanisation.