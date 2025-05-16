Hansa Research releases Health Insurance Customer Experience report

New Delhi: Hansa Research, a consumer insights firm, published the first edition of its Health Insurance Customer Experience Score (CuES) 2025 report. The study examined customer expectations, satisfaction levels, and insurer performance across 12 health insurance brands, based on feedback from over 3,800 respondents.

The report noted that India’s health insurance sector continues to grow following a surge in adoption during the pandemic, driven by concerns over rising medical costs. Nearly half of health insurance buyers cited protection from increasing healthcare expenses as their primary reason for purchasing a policy. Additionally, many consumers view health insurance not only as financial protection but also as a means to access quality healthcare. Around 30% of policyholders supplement their existing corporate health coverage with additional plans.

As competition intensifies among public sector insurers, private companies, and standalone health firms, the report highlights the increasing importance of understanding and improving customer experience. The industry’s overall Net Promoter Score (NPS) is recorded at 55%, with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, SBI General Insurance, and ICICI Lombard General Insurance emerging as the highest-ranked companies.

Bajaj Allianz leads with an NPS of 68%, attributed to factors such as product quality, digital support, claims experience, and hospital network access.

Praveen Nijhara, CEO of Hansa Research, said, “The Health Insurance CuES 2025 report is a timely benchmark for the industry. It reflects a major shift in consumer mindset. Customers today are informed, vocal and expect seamless experiences and this highlights the importance of transparency, service quality and innovation in building lasting trust.”

Key findings from the report include:

Changing customer expectations: There is a growing preference for personalised, flexible, and wellness-oriented plans. These attributes correlate with higher satisfaction and stronger brand loyalty, particularly among younger, digitally savvy consumers.



Brand preferences: Consumers tend to choose insurers based on product range and coverage, brand reputation, and availability of 24/7 customer service. Millennials place particular importance on seamless digital experiences and round-the-clock support.



Health insurance portability: Easier portability has shifted power to consumers, prompting insurers to improve service throughout the policyholder journey. Premium hikes, lack of transparency, and difficult claims processes remain key reasons for switching providers.



Claims experience: More than half of claimants report challenges with the claims process, including limited hospital networks, delays in pre-authorisation, and slow payouts. These issues are more acute among younger policyholders who expect quicker, simpler transactions.



Barriers for non-policyholders: Despite rising awareness, obstacles such as perceived lack of need, affordability, and complex terms deter some people from purchasing health insurance. Simplified communication and more accessible products are necessary to expand coverage.



Piyali Chatterjee, Executive Vice President, CX, Hansa Research, said, “Expansion of network coverage, simplifying pre-authorization protocols, and ensure timely settlements will improve customer trust. Addressing these issues is critical for strengthening India's healthcare financing ecosystem and delivering a seamless insurance experience.”