New Delhi: Shalini Kumar has joined Kenvue as the Head - Consumer Experience.

Before this, Kumar was associated with Haleon, Area Media Lead for the Indian subcontinent region.

Between 2018 and 2021, she was associated with The Walt Disney Company as VP Partnerships and Innovations.

In the past, she has also worked with Idea Cellular and Mindshare.

Kumar has experience across verticals of business with strong analytics in research and in-depth media understanding.