Hakuhodo India appoints Ranjeev Vij and Ruchi Kohli to Sync leadership

New Delhi: Hakuhodo India has added two new members to its leadership team at Hakuhodo.Sync, the agency’s integrated marketing and communications arm. Ranjeev Vij has been named Managing Partner, while Ruchi Kohli joins as Senior Business Partner.

Vij brings more than 27 years of experience to the role. He was previously Executive Director at TBWA\India and has been recognised as one of the Top 100 Smartest Digital Marketing Leaders. His work has received accolades at global advertising festivals. At Hakuhodo, he is expected to contribute to business development, strategic partnerships, and market expansion.

Commenting on his appointment, Vij said, “We’re at a critical inflection point where exponential business growth demands fresh thinking, and where creativity, culture and commerce converge with urgency. Hakuhodo’s philosophy of seeing people in their full complexity, not just as consumers, offers the right foundation to lead this change.”

Kohli, who has over 16 years of experience in cultural insights, consumer research, and account planning, will oversee strategic initiatives.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the Hakuhodo team,” she said. “For me, planning is all about getting to the heart of what really matters to people. I love the challenge of uncovering those hidden insights that can spark bold, creative ideas and help brands like Maruti Suzuki stay relevant, both today and tomorrow. I’m looking forward to collaborating with some amazing minds, and shaping strategies that truly connect with the pulse of India’s ever-evolving culture.”

Jayanto Banerjee, Chief Operating Officer, Hakuhodo India, described 2025 as a milestone year, marking 25 years of the agency’s operations in India. “As we celebrate this remarkable 25-year journey, we continue to seek new ways to evolve and leverage creative problem-solving to drive business success for our clients. I am delighted to welcome Ranjeev and Ruchi to the Hakuhodo.Sync Leadership team, to help us drive innovation and excellence,” he said.