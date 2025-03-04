Hair wellness brand Fable & Mane onboards Kareena Kapoor Khan as brand ambassador

New Delhi: Fable & Mane, the hair wellness brand rooted in Ayurvedic rituals, has introduced Bollywood icon Kareena Kapoor Khan as their first global brand ambassador.

A campaign is set to launch in April, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and serving as a celebration of the brand's 5th anniversary.

The campaign will highlight the power of hair oiling while honoring the rituals that have nourished generations.

"I'm drawn to Fable & Mane's commitment to ancient wisdom and modern self-care. Their approach is a simple yet potent symbol of self-love, a reminder to prioritise our inner and outer beauty, and celebrate the richness of our heritage," said Kareena Kapoor Khan.

"We are honoured to welcome Kareena as the Global Ambassador for Fable & Mane," said Akash and Nikita Mehta, Co-Founders of Fable & Mane. "Kareena embodies strength, confidence, and a deep connection to our shared heritage. As a founder who grew up inspired by her, this partnership is a dream come true. Together, we aim to inspire individuals worldwide to awaken through rituals and celebrate their inner beauty."