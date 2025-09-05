Haier signs multi-year partnerships with Liverpool FC and Paris Saint-Germain

New Delhi: Haier Appliances has entered new global partnerships with Liverpool Football Club and Paris Saint-Germain, expanding its presence in football alongside existing deals with LALIGA, Liga Portugal and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation. The company announced the agreements at IFA Berlin in September 2025.

Executives from both clubs attended the Berlin event, where Haier also presented its updated brand strategy. Under the terms of the partnerships, the company will have visibility across stadium, digital and retail platforms, and will work on initiatives including exclusive fan experiences and potential co-branded smart-home products.

Haier’s football portfolio already includes LALIGA, considered one of the most watched leagues globally; Liga Portugal, which has seen rapid growth in recent years; and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, whose national team has increased its global profile.

Beyond football, Haier has renewed its agreement with the ATP Tour until 2028, continuing its association with tournaments such as the Plava Laguna Croatia Open (Umag), ABN Amro Open (Rotterdam), BMW Open (Munich) and the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin. The deal will provide on-court visibility, hospitality opportunities and digital exposure. The company will also retain its partnerships with Roland-Garros, the Rolex Paris Masters, the Australian Open and the Mutua Madrid Open.

Haier said the extension expands its ATP role as a Gold Partner from the Home Appliances category into Home Entertainment and TV. The company described the partnerships as reflecting shared values with the sport of tennis, such as precision, performance and style.

In India, Haier has associated with several sporting events in recent years, including the Indian Premier League, ICC Cricket World Cups and Wimbledon, as part of its strategy to connect with younger, sport-following audiences.

The announcement also reflects a historic link between Haier Europe’s Candy brand and Liverpool FC. Candy was the club’s main shirt sponsor in the late 1980s and early 1990s, a period remembered as one of the defining eras in Liverpool’s history. The new partnership, Haier said, “brings the story full circle.”