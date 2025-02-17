Haier India becomes title sponsor for ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 on JioHotstar

New Delhi: Haier Appliances India has announced its association as the Title Sponsor for Match Centre Live on JioHotstar for the upcoming ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled from February 19 to March 9, 2025.
Tapping into the unifying power of cricket in India, the consumer durables brand anticipates a significant boost in brand recall as the nation comes together to cheer for the Men in Blue.
The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy presents an opportunity for Haier India to strengthen its connection with millions of cricket enthusiasts and fans by strategically integrating its brand into the digital landscape.
NS Satish, President, Haier Appliances India, said, “Cricket is deeply embedded in India’s culture, bringing together fans across generations. Over the years, Haier India has strengthened its connection with Indian consumers by partnering with leading global and national sporting events. Our latest collaboration with JioHotstar for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy further solidifies this commitment, allowing us to engage with cricket enthusiasts, young audiences, premium consumers, and Indian households alike. This partnership not only amplifies our brand presence but also reinforces Haier as an innovative, challenger brand, seamlessly integrating technology with the passion of cricket.”
As the Title Sponsor of the Match Centre Live, Haier India will feature across all digital platforms, offering exclusive coverage of live match statistics, expert insights, and thrilling commentary, making it the go-to destination for cricket enthusiasts.
The partnership will bring Haier’s innovative products directly to the purview of fans, leveraging the reach of JioHotstarthrough Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile channels.
This partnership will also feature a series of TV commercials across multiple Haier product categories during the tournament.
These commercials will showcase Haier’s home appliances, including Refrigerators, LED TVs, Washing Machines, and Air Conditioners.
Aligned with its Sport-o-Tainment marketing strategy, Haier has previously leveraged multiple premium sporting events like ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, Euro Cup, Roland-Garros Tennis tournament and Indian Premier League.