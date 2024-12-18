Hafele launches anamorphic billboard featuring Sachin Tendulkar

New Delhi: Hafele, the interior solutions company, has launched an anamorphic billboard featuring brand ambassador Sachin Tendulkar.

The billboard serves as a means to communicate Hafele’s purpose of 'Maximising the Value of Space. Together’ highlighting the brand’s commitment to offering exceptional home solutions.

By fusing technology and design, the campaign enhances consumer engagement, presenting Hafele’s home and lifestyle products a must-have, especially during the gifting season.

Shweta Rangra, Head of Marketing, Hafele India, commented, “Partnering with Sachin Tendulkar reinforces our dedication to delivering premium products that truly enhance the living experience. This collaboration highlights Hafele’s forward-thinking approach, blending innovative products with creative marketing. Through this campaign, Hafele strengthens its brand presence and connects with the Indian audience, bringing its vision of transforming everyday spaces to life in a new, engaging way.”

The anamorphic billboard is strategically launched during the wedding and holiday seasons, ensuring that Hafele stays top-of-mind for consumers seeking premium gifts.