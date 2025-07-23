Gupshup raises over $60 million to expand conversational AI

New Delhi: Gupshup has raised more than $60 million in a new round of funding from Globespan Capital Partners and EvolutionX Debt Capital.

The investment, comprising both equity and debt financing, will support the expansion of its conversational AI and messaging services in India, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa.

The company, which provides businesses with AI-led customer engagement tools across messaging and voice channels, said the funding will support product development, market presence, and go-to-market efforts across high-growth regions. Gupshup’s platform is currently used by over 50,000 customers in more than 130 countries.

“Gupshup has turned the vision of Conversational AI into an enterprise-scale reality. We’re proud to support their next phase of growth as they expand across emerging markets. With deep AI expertise, robust infrastructure, and relentless execution, Gupshup is redefining how businesses engage customers,” said Andy Goldfarb, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Globespan Capital Partners. “From India to UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil, Gupshup’s Conversation Cloud and AI Agents are transforming customer and employee interactions. As Meta’s Partner of the Year, they’re building the foundation for AI-powered messaging at scale.”

Rahul Shah, Partner at EvolutionX Debt Capital, added, “Gupshup has been the market leader at every stage of industry evolution from basic messaging to conversational AI across text and voice, which has led to consistent revenue growth and margin expansion. Gupshup is well-poised to lead the AI transformation worldwide, and we are excited to work with them and support them in this journey. With this investment, we continue our strategy of investing in category-leading growth stage companies in Asia.”

Founder and CEO Beerud Sheth said the funding comes at a time when demand for conversational AI is rising globally: “We’re at an inflection point where AI Agents are transitioning from experimental technology to business-critical infrastructure, leading to extraordinary global demand for our solutions. Businesses recognise that conversational AI is driving enormous competitive advantages through superior customer experiences. This funding positions us to capture that global opportunity.”

Gupshup’s solutions include Conversational AI Agents, Click to Chat Ads, AI Campaign CoPilot, Agent Assist, Personalise, and Campaign Manager, tools that are used across use cases ranging from customer support to marketing and product discovery. The company reports handling over 120 billion messages annually for enterprises globally.