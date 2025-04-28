Gunjan Soni joins YouTube as Country Managing Director, India

New Delhi: YouTube has appointed Gunjan Soni as its new Country Managing Director for India.

Soni brings a wealth of experience in digital commerce and media to her new role. She previously served as the CEO of Zalora Group, a Southeast Asian fashion e-commerce platform, where she focused on integrating technology with consumer behaviour insights.

Her prior roles include Chief Marketing Officer at Myntra and Head of Jabong, where she was instrumental in driving growth and brand development. Additionally, she has held strategic positions at Star India and was a partner at McKinsey & Company.

In her new position, Soni is expected to lead YouTube India's strategic initiatives, focusing on content partnerships, creator ecosystem development, and user engagement strategies tailored to the Indian market.