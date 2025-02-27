Gulf Oil Lubricants India appoints Aarthy Sridhar as CMO

New Delhi: Gulf Oil Lubricants India announced the appointment of Aarthy Sridhar as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Sridhar has over 13 years of experience in brand building and category leadership at Hindustan Unilever, along with marketing strategy, portfolio transformation, and P&L management experience.

As per Gulf Oil, in her new role, she will spearhead the company’s marketing initiatives and brand strategy, driving its continued transition towards becoming a marketing-driven organization.

Sridhar has extensive FMCG experience owing to her time at Hindustan Unilever, where she led strategic growth across multiple portfolios, including beauty, home care and ice creams, said Gulf Oil in a statement.

She has previously worked on brand launches, category creation, premiumisation and portfolio transformation with brands such as Lakme, Surf Excel, Comfort and Magnum.

Sridhar holds an MBA degree from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIMA) and a B.Tech degree in Information Technology from VJTI Mumbai.

In her new role, she will report to Abhijit Kulkarni, who has recently been appointed as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company.

Ravi Chawla, Managing Director and CEO, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, said, "Sridhar’s deep FMCG expertise and proven success in brand building align perfectly with our marketing excellence agenda. In today's rapidly changing industry landscape, where customer expectations are continuously evolving, she brings a fresh perspective that will accelerate our transition from traditional industrial marketing to a more dynamic, consumer-centric approach."

Sridhar said, "I am delighted to begin my journey with Gulf Oil at this transformative time. Gulf Oil's storied heritage, combined with its progressive outlook presents immense potential for growth. I look forward to applying my consumer-centric experience to strengthen Gulf Oil's market presence, foster innovation, and build sustainable growth through a comprehensive marketing approach.”