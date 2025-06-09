Gujarat Media rebrands as Rio Ads; appoints Sudhanshu Kulshrestha to Board of Directors

New Delhi: Gujarat Media Company has transitioned into a private limited entity and will now operate under the name RIO ADS (P) Ltd. As part of the restructuring, Sudhanshu Kulshrestha has joined the Board as Director.

With over 18 years of experience in the advertising sector, Kulshrestha has previously held senior roles at agencies including Posterscope, DDB Mudra, and GroupM’s Kinetic. He most recently served as Vice President at AdOnMo, focusing on business development and client management in the digital out-of-home (DOOH) space.

Sumit Goswami, who co-leads the company, said: “His wisdom and guidance will play a key role in shaping the future of the company. We are confident that his experience, drive, and vision will make a significant impact. We are grateful to have such an experienced and respected person joining the leadership team.”

Goswami and Kulshrestha described the transition as part of a broader strategy. “This new beginning is not just about a name or structure change, it’s about working with greater passion, professionalism, and purpose,” they said. “We aim to build a media company that is agile, accountable, and future-focused with innovation, integrity, and impact at the heart of everything we do.”