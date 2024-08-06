GS Caltex India appoints Vijay Savant as CEO and MD

Delhi: Vijay Savant will succeed Rajesh Nagar as the new CEO and MD of GS Caltex India. Savant joins GS Caltex from LG Chem, where he served as Global Project Development Director. He has a 25-year background in the industry, having held roles at Reliance Industries, BP, and LG Chem.

Commenting on his new role, Savant said, “I am deeply honored to step into the role of CEO & MD at GS Caltex India. This company has set a high benchmark for success through its relentless dedication to quality and innovation, and I am thrilled to build on this impressive foundation. My vision is to guide GS Caltex India into new horizons by exploring and expanding into diverse market segments, thereby enhancing and broadening our service offerings.

As we move forward, our focus will be on delivering exceptional value to our business customers and partners while adhering to the highest standards of excellence and reliability. We will strive to not only meet but exceed expectations, ensuring that our solutions are both impactful and sustainable.

I am eager to work closely with our talented team and to strengthen our relationships with customers and partners. Together, we will continue to advance the GS Caltex brand in India, driving innovation and achieving new milestones. I am grateful for the trust and support extended to me as we embark on this exciting journey together.”