GRM Overseas appoints Barun Prabhakar as Group CMO

New Delhi: GRM Overseas, the exporter of Basmati rice, has appointed Barun Prabhakar as its Group Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

In his role, Prabhakar will spearhead the brand marketing initiatives for GRM’s portfolio, which includes both domestic and international brands.

His role will also emphasise enhancing GRM’s presence both internationally and within the domestic markets.

Prabhakar has over 20 years of experience. He has worked across companies like Leayan Global (Red Chief Shoes), Wildcraft, Woodland, and most recently Liberty Shoes.

GRM’s flagship home brand, 10X, offers a range of staples like basmati rice, atta, and oil, while its modern brand, Faashta, focuses on ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat offerings such as biryani kits, noodles, and poha.

Additionally, GRM has acquired the coffee brand Rage and is actively expanding its portfolio with progressive acquisitions.

Atul Garg, Managing Director of GRM Overseas, commented, "We are thrilled to have Barun join our team and are confident that together we will achieve remarkable milestones and solidify GRM's position as a global leader in food solutions. Barun will lead the next leg of brand establishment for GRM, which started with the signing of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as its brand ambassador.

We will remain focused on solidifying our position in the Tier II and Tier III cities, with a specific focus on the youth population. Leveraging his past experiences, Barun will help us achieve our target of a high single-digit market share in the food FMCG industry in India, while our strategy of having multiple brands and multiple products would contribute positively to our growth. This marks an exciting chapter in GRM’s journey toward becoming a global leader in both staples and new-age food solutions.”