Grihshobha Inspire Awards 2025 to take place on March 20 in New Delhi

New Delhi: Grihshobha has announced the launch of the Grihshobha Inspire Awards 2025, scheduled for March 20 at Travancore Palace, New Delhi. This inaugural edition of the awards aims to honour women leaders and changemakers who have contributed across fields, including folk arts, governance, social impact, business, STEM, automotive, defense forces, entertainment, and more.

The Grihshobha Inspire Awards 2025 will feature various professionals, industry leaders, and influencers.

Anant Nath, Editor, The Caravan, and Executive Publisher, Delhi Press, stated, “These awards are more than just recognition—they are about inspiring millions of readers and women across the nation to dream big and pursue their ambitions fearlessly.”

“Through these awards, we seek to recognise women who have challenged barriers of any kind in their path to success. They inspire, they lead, they empower, they build nations, they break barriers, they create legacies, they build empires, and they craft dreams. Their stories of courage, perseverance, and visionary pursuits deserve to be told, celebrated, and amplified so they can motivate others and create empowered communities,” Nath added.

The jury for the awards include Sathya Saran, Former Editor, Femina as Jury Head, alongside Richa Shah, Director, Delhi Press, actress Padmapriya Janakiraman, Nuriya Ansari, President, Learning Links Foundation, Dilshad Master, Director, Outward Bound Himalaya and Surabhi Kanga, Web Editor, The Caravan.

Some awardees, already finalised by the jury, include:

Ruma Devi (Handicraft and Fashion Designer) - Grassroots Icon

Rani Jha (Madhubani Artist) - Folk Heritage category

Suparna Mitra (CEO, Titan) - Business Icon

KK Shailaja (MLA, Kerala) - Timeless Icon

Saumya Swaminathan (Former Scientist, WHO) - Nation Building

Manjari Jaruhar (Former IPS Officer and Author) - Fearless Warrior Icon

Aditi Gupta (Founder, Menstrupedia) - Homepreneur

Viji Venkatesh (Healthcare Advocate and Actor) - New Beginnings category

Shruti Seth (Actor and Content Creator) - Digital Influencer-Parenting

Bushra Ateeq (Cancer Biologist and Professor) - STEM category

Maneka Guruswamy and Arundhati Katju (Supreme Court Lawyers) - Social Impact

Konkana Sen (Actor and Filmmaker) - Empowering Entertainment category

Dr Tanaya Narendra (Sexual Health Educator) - Digital Health and Wellness

Amla Ruia (Environmentalist) - Grassroots Achiever