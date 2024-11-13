greytHR appoints Archana Chopda as VP of Marketing

New Delhi: greytHR, a full-suite HRMS provider for ‘hire-to-retire’ people and payroll solutions, has announced the appointment of Archana Chopda as its marketing head.

In her new role as Vice President – Marketing, she will spearhead the company’s global growth marketing operations.

Chopda is a strategic revenue marketing leader with two decades of experience across multiple industries and B2B/B2C product categories. She has successfully launched products, developed new markets, and positioned brands at HP Americas, GE (Industrial and Healthcare), Salesforce, and Microsoft.

“It’s a pleasure to have Archana on our leadership team. I am confident that her tech marketing expertise and result-oriented approach will help us maximise the potential of our product and brand. I welcome her on board and wish her the best of luck in all her endeavours,” said Girish Rowjee, Co-founder and CEO, greytHR.

“I am delighted to welcome Archana to the greytHR family. Since our current accent is on business growth and market expansion, I am confident that her expertise will deliver immense value to our organisation,” stated Sayeed Anjum, Co-founder and CTO, greytHR.

“I am excited to join Girish and Anjum to take greytHR to the next phase of growth in India, the ME, and Asia. With 27,000+ customers around the globe and a robust product offering in the HRMS domain, I am confident that greytHR is poised for significant expansion in these key markets,” said Chopda.