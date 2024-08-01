Grew Energy appoints Rosette Soares as Marketing and Communications Head

Delhi: Grew Energy has announced the appointment of Rosette Soares as its new Head of Marketing and Communications. In her new role, Soares will oversee branding, marketing, corporate communications, and events on a global scale.

Soares brings nearly 20 years of experience in managing marketing communications, branding, and digital marketing. She has a track record in driving marketing, corporate communications and strategic marketing initiatives across industries, including textile manufacturing, hydrocarbon engineering, cryogenic manufacturing, and retail consumer brands.

Soares joins Grew Energy at a moment as the Ahmedabad-headquartered company aims to accelerate its global growth momentum over the coming years. "We are thrilled to welcome Rosette Soares to the Grew family," said Vinay Thadani, CEO and Director of Grew Energy. "Her extensive experience and strategic insights in marketing and corporate communications will be invaluable as we continue to expand and strengthen our presence in the solar module manufacturing sector. Rosette's role is crucial in ensuring that our message is clear, consistent, and resonates with our diverse stakeholders globally."

Soares shared her excitement about her new role, stating, "I am delighted to join the Grew Energy team. The opportunity to shape and lead the marketing and communication strategy of a company committed to innovation and sustainability is incredibly inspiring. I look forward to working with the team to amplify Grew Energy’s vision ‘The Future Comes First’ to a broader audience."