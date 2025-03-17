Great Value Realty rebrands

New Delhi: Great Value Realty, a Delhi-based real estate developer, has unveiled a new brand identity. The rebranding reflects its expansion into luxury residential, commercial real estate, and warehousing.

As per Great Value Realty, the new logo represents the company’s core principles - sustainability, trust, and luxury. The green leaf in the design highlights its focus on eco-friendly developments.

As part of its growth strategy, the company plans to develop five residential projects across India over the next decade, along with new commercial and warehousing projects.

After Delhi-NCR, the company is planning for luxury developments in Gurgaon.

Manoj Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director, Great Value Realty, said, "This rebranding marks a significant milestone as we expand our presence in luxury residential, commercial, and warehousing spaces. Our focus remains on creating developments that balance sustainability, design, and functionality while delivering long-term value to our customers and stakeholders. With a clear growth strategy for the next decade, we are setting new benchmarks in the real estate sector."

The company’s past projects include Sharanam and Anandam in Noida’s Sector 107, the Jharkhand Bhavan in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, and the Great Value Mall in Aligarh.