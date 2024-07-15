Great Place to Work awards Publicis Global Delivery with Best Workplace in Media, India

Delhi: Publicis Global Delivery (PGD) India, part of the Publicis Groupe India, has announced that it is ranked among the Best Workplaces in Media 2024 by Great Place to Work. The company further revealed that this marks the third consecutive year that PGD India has been included in the winning list.

Theodore Hadjis, Chief Delivery Officer, PGD Global, said, “PGD India, one of the largest Delivery Centres within the Publicis Global Delivery network, has been the backbone of PGD from day one. Delivering expertise of Publicis’ capabilities at scale with an unwavering commitment to excellence. Our talent, teams, and culture drive our business and enable industry-defining work each day. PGD India being recognised as a Best Place to Work for a third year in a row highlights our commitment to our people and the enthusiasm and passion they bring to our business and Publicis clients.”



Sunish Jose, Chief Executive Officer, PGD India, said, “Earning a spot on the Best Workplace list means that PGD India has surpassed rigorous benchmarks, establishing ourselves as one of the best workplaces among our peers across the industry. Receiving this honour thrice in a row highlights our continued commitment towards prioritising a people-first culture, and the advancement and growth of our talent. It is a continuous journey, and we are proud of our efforts in building an inclusive, diverse, collaborative, and cohesive work culture at PGD India. Recognition such as this is a wonderful testament to our commitment in building a progressive, exceptional workplace.”