Great Lakes Institute of Management marks 20th anniversary with new brand identity

Delhi: Great Lakes Institute of Management has unveiled a new logo and brand identity to commemorate its 20th anniversary in its Chennai campus.

“We are proud to unveil the new brand identity for Great Lakes, which embodies the groundedness of our roots and the depth of knowledge we create and impart to our students” said Suresh Ramanathan, Dean of Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai. “It reflects our ambitious aspirations and ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence as we continue to elevate our institution to new heights. It represents our agility in anticipating and responding to new opportunities and staying relevant to industry needs, driven by invaluable feedback from our corporate partners and alumni. The rebranding event included a presentation showcasing the logo's evolution, a new brand film titled #iAm20 and highlighted the institute's achievements over the last two decades. Attendees included faculty, alumni, students, and corporate partners,” he further added.

With the new brand identity, the institute aims to reinforce its position as a business school in India.

“The new logo is an appreciation of the changing landscape of what our institution trains our students for. It represents the ambitions and aspirations of a young B school which has made its mark in the field of analytics, digital strategy, machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing and now artificial intelligence as applicable to the business world” said Dr. Jones Mathew, Principal of Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon. “The new logo represents a transition from the old to the new, a harmonious and thoughtful blend of the traditional and the modern, and the changing world of digital first. Great Lakes takes forward its legacy on the wings of the soaring bird rising up higher from the green earth of rootedness and blue waters of knowledge,” he further added.

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/great-lakes-institute-of-management_greatlakes-iam20-corporateexcellence-activity-7224024249609416704-_mdr?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop