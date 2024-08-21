Grapes Worldwide makes International debut starting with UK

London: Grapes Worldwide, an integrated communication agency, has announced its expansion into the UK market, marking its first international foray with a new office in London.

The company revealed that the London office will focus on creative and technology solutions to begin with, gradually expanding its service offering as the business grows.

Himanshu Arya, Founder, Grapes said, “Our expansion into the UK market is a significant move to enhance our global footprint. The purpose is to bring our innovative creative and technological solutions to a broader audience, setting new benchmarks in the industry. Foray into London represents our commitment to international growth, providing us with an opportunity to deliver unparalleled value to our clients on a global scale”.

Shradha Agarwal, Co-Founder and Global CEO Grapes, stated, “Launching our first international office in the UK marks a significant milestone in our growth journey. This expansion is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional results and enhancing our brand value. We aim to deliver tangible and practical results that will enhance our brand value both at national and international markets. Under the leadership of Sini Magon, we have already started serving our valued clients from our new London office.”

Sini Magon, Partner and Global Growth Officer, added, “To say I am thrilled to be embarking on this very necessary expansion is an understatement. The new London office offers immense potential for Grapes Worldwide to achieve groundbreaking and impactful results. All of us share a singular vision - to build the world's most innovative company in the advertising and communications space.”