Grapes Worldwide bags digital mandate for LivWell

New Delhi: Grapes Worldwide, an integrated communication agency, has bagged the digital mandate for LivWell.
The mandate will be looked at by the Bangalore team where it will focus on establishing a digital presence while reinforcing the entire branding and positioning of LivWell.
The agency will be working towards amplifying LivWell’s presence by handling the end-to-end digital responsibilities of the brand. It will also oversee the integration of owned, earned, and paid media.
In addition, Grapes Worldwide will also be managing the UI/UX design of the website. The partnership hinges on the objective of strengthening the brand footprint for long-term growth.
Shradha Agarwal, Co-founder and Global CEO, Grapes Worldwide, said, “The onboarding of LivWell is an achievement of another milestone in adding to our list of esteemed client roster. It is a testament to our commitment to adding value to clients and showcases our expertise in giving the desired media mileage to the brand with the purpose of solidifying their position in the industry.”
Vikas Dhar, Co-Founder and Group CTO, LivWell, said, “While selecting the agency for handling our digital mandate, we were on the lookout for companies that resonated with the larger vision and purpose of LivWell. Here, understanding the intricate aspects of our brand, Grapes Worldwide completely aligned with the ethos of our core existence, setting the tone of the entire communication strategy. Delving into their expertise, we are looking forward to an enthralling journey ahead aimed at reinforcing our overall visibility in the market.”