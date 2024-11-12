Grand Hyatt Mumbai appoints Khushboo Sangtani as Director of Marketing & Communications

New Delhi: Grand Hyatt Mumbai Hotel & Residences, has announced the appointment of Khushboo Sangtani as Director of Marketing & Communications

With over a decade of experience in strategic marketing and communications, Sangtani has joined Grand Hyatt Mumbai from ITC Hotels, where she held the position of Marketing and Communications Head for ITC Grand Goa Resort & Spa, along with Storii by ITC Hotels Goa.

At Grand Hyatt Mumbai, she will oversee the hotel’s marketing strategy, focusing on creating impactful campaigns, expanding brand visibility, and amplifying the property’s unique offerings across digital platforms.

Sangtani said, “I am incredibly excited to join Grand Hyatt Mumbai and work alongside a talented team that is committed to excellence and innovation. The hotel’s rich legacy and its focus on delivering exceptional guest experiences align perfectly with my passion for hospitality and brand-building. I look forward to driving impactful marketing strategies that not only enhance brand presence but also resonate with our guests and community.”

“We are delighted to welcome Khushboo, whose expertise and passion will be key in enhancing the experiences we offer our guests,” said Stephanie Gururani, Director of Sales and Marketing. “Khushboo’s strategic vision and proven success across digital, social, and experiential marketing make her a tremendous asset to Grand Hyatt Mumbai. Her contribution will help us set new standards of luxury and service at our property.”