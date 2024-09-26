Gozoop Group elevates Jyoti Bhatia to group director

New Delhi: Gozoop Group has announced the promotion of Jyoti Bhatia to Group Director. In her new role, Bhatia will take on expanded responsibilities, overseeing key strategic initiatives and driving the agency’s continued innovation in marketing and advertising.

Excited for her new role, Bhatia stated, “I’m thrilled to take on this new role at Gozoop, where the #BreakTheBox mindset constantly pushes us to challenge norms and think beyond traditional solutions. The company’s innovative culture has been a key driver in my growth, allowing me to explore new ideas and deliver meaningful impact for our clients. I look forward to further contributing to Gozoop’s journey of setting new benchmarks in the industry.”

Rohan Bhansali, Chairman and Co-founder, of Gozoop Group, commented, "At Gozoop Group, we take immense pride in our work culture that nurtures growth, innovation, and excellence. It not only retains top talent but also empowers them to take on new challenges, unlocking their full potential. Jyoti is not only a great leader but a great ladder. She is an organization builder and her new role and position reflects our faith in not only her talent but also her value system.”