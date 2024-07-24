GOZOOP Group elevates Iyer Premkumar as COO of GOZOOP HAWK

Delhi: GOZOOP Group, a global independent integrated marketing group, announced the elevation of Iyer Premkumar to Chief Operating Officer (COO) at GOZOOP HAWK, effective from July 1, 2024. In his new role, Premkumar will continue to report directly to Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, Global CEO and Co-founder and Rohan Bhansali, Chairman and Co-founder of GOZOOP Group.

Starting as a Client Servicing Intern, Premkumar advanced through roles such as Online Marketing Head, VP of Global Operations, and President of GOZOOP HAWK.

Now as COO, Premkumar will lead daily operations and also focus on future-proofing GOZOOP HAWK.

Premkumar said, “The move further humbles me. GOZOOP HAWK has already touched 3 continents and with the new responsibilities, I look forward to taking HAWK to every corner of the earth and while we continue to #BeHAWKish in everything that we do, expect more fireworks from us in times to come.”

Bhansali said, “GOZOOP is blessed with phenomenal leaders such as Prem. Having helped build GOZOOP since the last 14 years, Prem embodies all the values that we celebrate and strive for at GOZOOP. A true Level 5 leader, Prem has always kept GOZOOP First. He has built HAWK as an entrepreneur and has been an inspiration to all of us here. There is no stopping this guy. GOZOOP HAWK is dominating the Customer Experience space and will continue doing so under Prem’s leadership.”