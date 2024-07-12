Gozoop Group elevates Amyn Ghadiali to Country Head - India (GZ Creative Digital)

Delhi: Gozoop Group, a global independent integrated marketing group, announced the elevation of Amyn Ghadiali as Country Head - India (GZ Creative Digital). As part of the new role, Ghadiali will spearhead the agency's strategic initiatives across its creative digital vertical — GZ Creative Digital, where he will oversee revenue management, creative campaigns and drive integrated business operations.

He will report to Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, Global CEO and Co-founder and Rohan Bhansali, Chairman and Co-founder of Gozoop Group.

Ghadiali kickstarted his journey with Gozoop Group in 2012, as an Account Manager and went on to play a role in the acquisition of Red Digital in 2013. Advancing through roles, his last role with Gozoop Group was President - Business and Integration.

Over his 10-year journey with Gozoop Group, he has worked for brands like Dell, Star Plus, Kolkata Knight Riders, Parle Nutricrunch, Bisleri, Star Bharat, Viacom18, and Mahindra Lifespaces.

Ghadiali has been promoted to spearhead GZ Creative Digital. Under his leadership, he along with his team worked for clients such as Ashwin Sheth Group, Louis Philippe, Saint Gobain, Tim Hortons, Love Depot by TTK Healthcare, DBS Bank India, Tata Tele Business Services, ORRA, and many more.

Ghadiali, Country Head - India (GZ Creative Digital), Gozoop Group, commented, “Same game, different levels. That is how I would describe my new role considering my journey in Gozoop. The role comes with newer responsibilities and I am grateful to the company for trusting me with it. I will continue building Gozoop as I have in the past with the same passion but with renewed focus to #BreakTheBox for our partners.”

Naqvi, Global CEO and Co-founder, Gozoop Group, said, “Amyn has consistently demonstrated outstanding leadership and collaborative skills. His strategic vision and relentless drive for excellence have been instrumental in our growth. We look forward to Amyn leading GZ Creative Digital to even greater success in the years ahead."