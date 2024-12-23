Govt to roll out 3 apps to combat unfair digital marketplace practices

New Delhi: The Department of Consumer Affairs will launch three new applications and platforms on National Consumers Day, December 24, 2024.

Named 'Jago Grahak Jago App', 'Jagriti App', and 'Jagriti Dashboard', these tools aim to empower consumers against unfair practices prevalent in online transactions.

The 'Jago Grahak Jago App' will serve as an informative companion for consumers, providing real-time e-commerce information about URLs, and alerting users if a link might be unsafe or require caution.

This app is designed to educate consumers, helping them make informed decisions in the digital shopping environment.

Complementing this, the 'Jagriti App' will allow users to report URLs where they suspect the presence of 'dark patterns'—manipulative design practices that deceive or coerce users into actions they might not otherwise take.

These patterns declared illegal by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), can range from false urgency to disguised advertisements. Reports submitted through this app will be registered as complaints with the CCPA for further action, enhancing consumer vigilance and protection.

The 'Jagriti Dashboard' will be a powerful tool for the CCPA, enabling the generation of real-time reports on e-commerce URLs to monitor the presence of dark patterns.

This initiative comes as part of the government's broader strategy to combat the increasing incidents of consumer exploitation in the digital realm, following the notification of the Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns in 2023 by the CCPA. These guidelines specify 13 types of dark patterns, including but not limited to, False Urgency, Confirm Shaming, and Subscription Traps, which have been identified as detrimental to consumer interests.