Government verifying mandatory disclosures on packaged goods sold via quick commerce

New Delhi: The government is verifying mandatory disclosures on packaged products sold through quick commerce companies, a senior government official said on Tuesday, signalling potential regulatory action against non-compliant firms.

Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare told reporters the government is examining whether these companies are adhering to the Legal Metrology Act, which requires disclosure of key product information.

"We are examining mandatory disclosures on packaged products sold via quick commerce companies," Khare said.

The act mandates that packaged goods sold both online and offline must display information including maximum retail price, expiration date, weight, manufacturer details, and consumer grievance addresses.

Khare indicated that the Consumer Affairs Ministry may take action against quick commerce companies found to be in violation of these disclosure requirements.

The move comes as quick commerce gains popularity in India, with companies promising ultra-fast delivery of groceries and other daily essentials.