New Delhi: Kanika Kalra has joined Google India as Director of Consumer Apps and Platforms Marketing, according to a LinkedIn post shared by Shekar Khosla, Vice President Marketing and Site Lead at the company.

Khosla noted that Kalra brings 22 years of experience spanning McKinsey, Unilever and Reckitt. “Having worked with Kanika Kalra previously at Unilever, I have seen firsthand the profound impact Kanika has on people, teams, and businesses she leads,” he wrote.

In his post, Khosla highlighted that the Consumer Apps and Platforms space in India is undergoing significant changes. He added that with tools like Google Search, Google Maps, Android, Google Photos and Chrome increasingly integrating AI through initiatives such as Gemini, Kalra’s leadership will be important in delivering intuitive, AI-powered experiences.

Kalra’s prior roles include Regional Marketing Director, Health for South Asia at Reckitt, Partner and Associate Partner at McKinsey & Company, Vice President Marketing at Snapdeal, and Global Brand Director at Unilever, where she worked on innovations including the Fair & Lovely brand. She also held positions at Hindustan Unilever, Pepsico, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare and Genpact.