Advertisment

0

Marketing

Google India appoints Kanika Kalra as Director of Consumer Apps and Platforms Marketing

Kalra brings over two decades of experience across Unilever, McKinsey and Reckitt to oversee marketing for Google’s consumer apps and AI-powered platforms in India

author-image
BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Update
Google executive

Kanika Kalra

Listen to this article
0.75x1x1.5x
00:00/ 00:00

New Delhi: Kanika Kalra has joined Google India as Director of Consumer Apps and Platforms Marketing, according to a LinkedIn post shared by Shekar Khosla, Vice President Marketing and Site Lead at the company.

Khosla noted that Kalra brings 22 years of experience spanning McKinsey, Unilever and Reckitt. “Having worked with Kanika Kalra previously at Unilever, I have seen firsthand the profound impact Kanika has on people, teams, and businesses she leads,” he wrote.

In his post, Khosla highlighted that the Consumer Apps and Platforms space in India is undergoing significant changes. He added that with tools like Google Search, Google Maps, Android, Google Photos and Chrome increasingly integrating AI through initiatives such as Gemini, Kalra’s leadership will be important in delivering intuitive, AI-powered experiences.

Kalra’s prior roles include Regional Marketing Director, Health for South Asia at Reckitt, Partner and Associate Partner at McKinsey & Company, Vice President Marketing at Snapdeal, and Global Brand Director at Unilever, where she worked on innovations including the Fair & Lovely brand. She also held positions at Hindustan Unilever, Pepsico, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare and Genpact.

Leadership appointment Shekar Khosla director Google India
Advertisment