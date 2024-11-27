Good Glamm Group appoints Anika Malik Wadhera as Group Director, Marketing

New Delhi: The Good Glamm Group has appointed Anika Malik Wadhera as its Group Director, Marketing.

Prior to this, she was the Head of Marketing at Sirona Hygiene for more than four years.

Earlier in October, the Good Glamm Group acquired Sirona Hygiene for Rs 450 crores.

Wadhera is a result-driven digital marketing professional with over 12 years of experience in developing digital strategy and digital brand management.

Before Sirona Hygiene, Wadhera was associated with Guru in the Head of Marketing role.

In the past, Wadhera has also worked in various roles on the agency side as well. She was the AVP, Digital Strategy at SapientRazerfish and Business Director at Digitas.