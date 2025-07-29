GoKwik appoints Vargab Bakshi as Chief Growth Officer

New Delhi: GoKwik has appointed Vargab Bakshi as its Chief Growth Officer as the company looks to expand its global footprint and strengthen its ecosystem capabilities.

Bakshi will be responsible for leading GoKwik’s overall growth strategy, including brand, go-to-market functions, marketing, partnerships, international expansion, and product-led growth (PLG). His mandate also covers scaling the company’s suite of software products, including those listed on the Shopify App Store.

He joins GoKwik with extensive experience in building and scaling internet-first businesses. His previous roles include leadership positions at Shopify and Wix.

At Shopify, Bakshi was a founding member of the India team and was instrumental in establishing the brand’s presence in the country. He developed and executed the go-to-market strategy for India and other emerging markets, built the APAC partner ecosystem, and played a key role in positioning Shopify as a preferred platform for D2C entrepreneurs and developers in India.

Prior to that, he was Vice President and Country Head for India at Wix.com, where he managed regional operations across marketing, enterprise sales, partnerships, and product localisation. He also led the platform’s developer ecosystem and contributed to increased brand adoption among non-technical users and digital agencies.

Bakshi is also the creator of GrowKwik, a content-led educational platform launched by GoKwik. Designed for ecommerce entrepreneurs, the initiative has built a cumulative following of over 500,000 across Instagram and YouTube.

Commenting on the appointment, Chirag Taneja, Co-founder and CEO of GoKwik, said, "Vargab brings a rare blend of ecosystem thinking, product-led growth and global GTM expertise with a strong empathy for merchants from his Shopify days. As we scale our presence across borders, his leadership will be key in building a growth engine that is brand-led, product-first, and global by design. We’re excited to have him onboard."

Vargab Bakshi added, "After years of helping ecommerce businesses scale at Shopify and Wix, joining GoKwik felt like a natural next step. GoKwik sits at the intersection of data, AI, consumer behavior, and commerce enablement, building truly India-first, yet globally scalable solutions for online merchants.

With deep insights from 130 million shoppers in our network, we’re uniquely positioned to create powerful software that drives growth for merchants. I’m excited to bring my experience in go-to-market, ecosystem building, and commercial strategy to help GoKwik become the most loved growth-tech company in ecommerce."