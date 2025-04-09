Godrej Pet Care launches Godrej Ninja in pet food category, earmarks investment of Rs 500 crore

Mumbai: Godrej Pet Care, a subsidiary of Godrej Consumer Products, launched ‘Godrej Ninja’, a new pet care brand offering scientifically formulated dog food. The company has earmarked an investment of Rs 500 crore over the next five years, a top official said.

The launch of ‘Godrej Ninja’ marks Godrej Pet Care’s entry into India’s domestic pet food market, estimated to be worth around Rs 5,000 crore within the overall pet care industry, which is valued at Rs 6,000 crore.

Despite growing pet ownership in India, penetration of packaged pet food remains low, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, noting the category’s strong potential for double-digit growth.

‘Godrej Ninja’ is our first brand under the Godrej Pet Care umbrella, offering healthy dog food at an accessible price point,” said Robert Menzies, CEO of Godrej Pet Care.

He added, “Tamil Nadu is a key market for pet food, with approximately 2–3 million pet-parent households. It is a very important state for Godrej’s consumer business, and we are thrilled to be launching here as the first step toward nationwide expansion.”

Godrej Ninja offers high-quality nutrition aimed at supporting a dog’s overall well-being. The products are priced at Rs 20 for 100g, Rs 239 for 1kg, and Rs 610 for 3kg for adult dogs. Puppy food is priced at Rs 20 for 100g, Rs 259 for 1kg, and Rs 640 for 3kg.

Formed in 2024, Godrej Pet Care builds on the foundation of Godrej Agrovet, an animal feed producer and will be supported by the marketing legacy of Godrej Consumer Products.