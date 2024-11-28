Godrej Enterprises Group refreshes brand identity

New Delhi: The Godrej Enterprises Group (GEG) unveiled a refreshed brand identity.

The company said in a press release that the new visual identity honours GEG’s legacy while embodying its commitment to actively participate in the building of a Viksit Bharat by 2047 through design-led innovation, enhancing consumer experience, and shaping preferences for sustainable choices.

“The key to our sustained growth has been our ability to always remain relevant to India’s development needs, and the brand refresh reflects our quest to continually reinvent ourselves. Our aspiration is to unlock greater value for customers by delivering solutions and experiences that positively impact lives. And while our core remains rooted in high quality and complex engineering, our brand must remain dynamic and meet the aspirations of our customers,” said Jamshyd Godrej, Chairman and Managing Director, Godrej Enterprises Group.

The brand refresh will create a cohesive and inherently ownable identity for the businesses in the Godrej Enterprises Group fold.

“The refreshed brand identity introduces a purple colour while retaining the cursive logo, reminiscent of the founder Pirojsha Godrej’s signature, which speaks to the brand’s commitment to quality and trust. The colour purple brings in a strong sense of dynamism and confidence and symbolises GEG’s ambition to lead with sustainable, design-led innovation and engineering excellence. The shift from three colours to a single colour allows for greater consistency and synergy across its businesses,” stated the company.

"The new brand identity is more than just a change of colour, it embodies dynamism and blends authenticity with our ambition to redefine consumer experiences by leveraging design-led innovation and service differentiation. It also reflects a shift in GEG’s ‘Consumer First’ businesses to include a more premium offering that reflects changing customer aspirations and in our ‘Nation First’ businesses to provide more cutting-edge engineering solutions that showcase India’s prowess on a global scale," said Nyrika Holkar, Executive Director, Godrej Enterprises Group.