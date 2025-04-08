Go! Biryan onboards Zaheer Iqbal as first brand ambassador

New Delhi: Go! Biryan has announced actor Zaheer Iqbal as its first brand ambassador.

Iqbal often shared Instagram videos featuring the company’s biryani — including pranks on his wife, actress Sonakshi Sinha. One such video where Iqbal teased Sinha over his obsession with Go! Biryan, as the brand claims, went viral recently.

Go! Biryan then approached Iqbal to come on board as its first brand ambassador.

The biryani chain is based in Mumbai. In addition to biryani, the chain’s menu includes kebabs, curries, rolls, raan, and kepsa.

Recently, the brand underwent a strategic rebranding. Currently, it is operating from its two locations in Andheri and Khar.

“I’ve been a long-time fan of the brand, and it’s an honour to become part of this incredible journey,” said Iqbal. “I’ve always believed in enjoying good food without any fuss, and this place embodies that philosophy perfectly. The biryani here is unmatched, and I’m excited to be able to share that love with more people.”

“We are extremely excited to have Iqbal on board as the first-ever brand ambassador of Go! Biryan. His genuine love for our biryani and his natural connection with people perfectly resonate with what our brand stands for — authenticity, warmth, and great food experiences,” said Shehzaad Lokhandwala, Co-Founder, Go! Biryan.