Glucovita Bolts teams up with POGO’s Chhota Bheem for collectible sticker giveaway

New Delhi: Glucovita Bolts, the energy supplement brand under Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, joined forces with POGO’s 'Chhota Bheem'.

As part of the collaboration, each Glucovita Bolts pack will give away Chhota Bheem collectible stickers.

The collaboration is brought to life in the new TVC, which blends the energy-boosting power of Glucovita Bolts with the courage and adventurous spirit of Chhota Bheem. Gullu, a timid kid, is offered Chhota Bheem stickers by his friend Bunty in exchange for doing his homework. However, after consuming Glucovita Bolts, Gullu feels a surge of energy and confidence. Instead of agreeing to Bunty’s trade, he boldly gets his own stickers, standing up for himself and telling Bunty to do his own homework. The ad encapsulates the essence of this partnership—just as Chhota Bheem encourages children to be brave and independent, Glucovita Bolts provides the physical and mental energy they need to take on their own adventures.

S Prasanna Rai, Senior Vice-President of Marketing at Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, stated, "We are excited to partner with Chhota Bheem, a character that embodies adventure and courage. Glucovita Bolts is dedicated to providing children with the glucose and energy they need to stay active and engaged throughout the day. This partnership captures the spirit of vitality and enthusiasm that kids love. Like Chhota Bheem, Glucovita Bolts empowers children to reach their full potential. Our energy candies, packed with essential glucose, offer an instant energy boost, making them the perfect companion for studying, playing sports, or exploring the world around them.

Tanaz Mehta, Head of Advertising Sales, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery, added, "We are delighted to partner with Glucovita Bolts and bring the energy and excitement of Chhota Bheem to kids across India. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to bring special experiences for young audiences tied with their beloved animated characters."