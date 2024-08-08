Globale Media elevates Himani Singh as Associate Director of Global Sales

Delhi: Globale Media, an AI-driven mobile and web advertising platform, has announced the elevation of Himani Singh to Associate Director of Global Sales. She has a career spanning over a decade in media sales and management.

In her new role, Singh will be at the helm of global sales for Globale Media, responsible for devising and executing sales strategies globally aligned with the company's objectives. Her responsibilities will include identifying new business opportunities, maintaining client relationships, overseeing the sales budget, providing accurate sales forecasts, and collaborating with other departments to achieve the company’s goals.

Singh joined Globale Media in 2022 as a Senior Business Development Manager and was promoted to Lead-International Gaming in 2023. Throughout her business development and sales career within the ad tech industry, she has worked with several media organisations, including Xapads Media, Way2News, Anymind Group, and SVG Media.

Commenting on Singh’s promotion, Bhavesh Talreja, Founder and CEO of Globale Media, said, “We are thrilled to have Himani step into her new role. Her promotion as the Associate Director of Global Sales is a significant milestone in our journey to strengthen our global vision. Her extensive experience in optimizing and implementing sales strategies across various industry categories will be invaluable. At Globale Media, we foster innovation and are always eager to explore new ideas and experiment with different strategies.”

Expressing her excitement about the new role, Singh added, “I am looking forward to working closely with Globale Media’s dynamic team and playing a significant role in the company's growth story. I have admired Globale Media for years due to their ambitious management team and visionary approach. I am thrilled with this opportunity to assist Globale’s clients with innovative solutions and inventory that will help them grow their business.”