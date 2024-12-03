Glazer Games and Times OOH launch ‘India’s first’ carbon-neutral esports IP

New Delhi: Glazer Games has teamed up with Times OOH (a brand of Times Innovative Media), part of The Times Group, to introduce an industry-first carbon-neutral esports IP.

This long-term partnership will leverage Times OOH's digital and out-of-home (OOH) network to build reach for this green gaming venture.

Under this partnership, Times OOH has been signed up as an official marketing partner for the event.

The mandate includes launching marketing initiatives across online and OOH platforms to amplify the IP’s reach and engage a wide audience around the message of sustainability in gaming.

Times OOH will support Glazer Game in tapping into both teams' strengths to attract partnerships with brands committed to eco-conscious initiatives.

Ashish Srivastav, Co-founder, Glazer Games said, "We're thrilled to launch this initiative with Times OOH, taking esports beyond competition and into a realm of purpose." “This partnership is a leap forward for Glazer Games and for the entire gaming community as we demonstrate that thrilling gameplay and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand. We’re excited to create an experience that inspires players, fans, and brands alike to envision a sustainable future for esports.”

Aman Nanda, CSO, TIML, said, “We are proud to partner with Glazer Games in launching India’s first carbon-neutral esports IP. At Times OOH, we believe in harnessing our platforms to champion forward-thinking initiatives that resonate with today’s conscious audience. This partnership exemplifies how entertainment and sustainability can merge, creating a blueprint for the future of esports in India.”