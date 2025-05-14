Glance onboards Aashish Benjamin Oommen as Global Head of Brand & Consumer Marketing

New Delhi: Consumer technology company Glance has appointed Aashish Benjamin Oommen as Global Head of Brand and Consumer Marketing.

Oommen has 18+ years of industry experience. Most recently, he co-founded Ohsogo, an e-commerce platform in Bangladesh.

Oommen has also worked at Myntra, where he led brand marketing across multiple portfolios, including Myntra, Myntra Beauty, and the House of Brands. He worked with brands like Roadster and co-created brands like HRX with Hrithik Roshan and House of Pataudi with Saif Ali Khan.

He has also held marketing roles at Arvind Fashions and United Breweries.

“Glance is entering an exciting phase where we’re pushing the boundaries of how consumers experience content and commerce through artificial intelligence,” said Naveen Tewari, Founder and CEO, InMobi and Glance. “We’re delighted to welcome Oommen at this pivotal point in our journey. His proven expertise in building iconic consumer brands and driving scale will be an asset as we continue to grow and innovate globally.”

“Joining Glance during this period of rapid innovation and growth is incredibly exciting,” said Oommen. “As we transform the way content and commerce come together through generative AI, I look forward to contributing to the next phase of Glance’s evolution and shaping a brand that consumers love and trust globally.”