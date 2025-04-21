Gini & Jony appoints Harsh Agarwal as CEO

New Delhi: Suditi Industries has appointed Harsh Agarwal as the Chief Executive Officer of their kidswear brand, Gini & Jony.

This internal decision received Board approval, and formal notification has been submitted to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Agarwal will succeed Prakash Lakhani, the founder and former CEO of the brand, who has led the company since its inception.

Lakhani will now transition into a mentorship role within the organisation.

“Gini & Jony is not just a brand he built — it is his DNA. You cannot separate the two,” Agarwal said. “His legacy will continue to guide us as we build on the foundation he created. The needs of India’s children and parents in this space remain largely unmet. There is a significant opportunity to create entirely new experiences. We aim to spearhead this evolution, not just through our products, but through imagination and innovative solutions.”

“This is a 45-year-old brand with significant generational goodwill. Our core values of bringing joy to mothers and children will always be central to our identity. We are re-evaluating established industry practices, shedding outdated biases, and fostering the development of contemporary retail solutions. The market is rapidly changing, and our goal is to lead that change, not simply react to it,” he added.

“During this initial phase, I will be deeply engaged across all aspects of the business – from product development to retail operations, and from technology integration to customer interactions. It’s crucial for me to work alongside the team, establishing rhythm, speed, and alignment. As the business stabilises and our leadership team strengthens, I will gradually shift my focus to broader strategic priorities, including experience design, brand narrative, and long-term innovation,” Agarwal added.

Concurrently with his responsibilities as CEO, Gini & Jony, Agarwal will continue to contribute in a strategic leadership capacity at Suditi Industries.

“As we embark on this next chapter, my commitment is clear: we will reimagine childhood through the lens of possibility. With courage, creativity, and care, we will make Gini & Jony the most trusted companion in every child’s story,” Agarwal concluded.

Prakash Lakhani, Founder, Gini & Jony, commented, “Building Gini & Jony over the past four decades has been an incredibly fulfilling journey. I am immensely proud to now pass the leadership to Agarwal, who brings both fresh perspectives and a profound respect for the brand’s heritage. I have complete confidence in his ability to lead Gini & Jony into an exciting future characterised by innovation, integrity, and genuine care.”

Pawan Agarwal, CMD, Suditi Industries, stated, “At Suditi, we believe that the most successful businesses are built at the intersection of experience and new energy. Agarwal embodies this perfect synergy of vision and execution. With the strong foundation we have established and the leadership now in place, I am confident that this marks the beginning of a remarkable new era for Gini & Jony – and for Suditi Industries as a whole.”