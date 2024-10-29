Gillette India’s marketing spend climbs 11.3% to Rs 113.44 crore in September quarter

New Delhi: Grooming products maker Gillette India reported a rise of 11.3% in marketing and sales promotions expenses in the September quarter to Rs 113.44 crore, versus Rs 101.89 crore it spent in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

In the last quarter, the company spent Rs 114.25 crore on marketing and sales promotions.

The previous year ended on June 30, 2024, the company’s marketing and sales promotions expenses stood at Rs 358.90 crore.

It reported a 43.5% rise in profit to Rs 133.01 crore for the quarter ended September 2024, led by broad-based growth.

The company, which follows the July-June financial year, had reported a profit of Rs 92.69 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding year, according to a BSE filing from Gillette India.

Its revenue from operations increased 17.11% to Rs 781.82 crore during the July-September quarter. It was at Rs 667.55 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

"The growth has been broad-based amidst continuing green shoots in rural markets," the company said in its earning statement.

Gillette India's total expenses were up 11% in the July-September quarter to Rs 611.62 crore.

Its revenue from the grooming segment was up 23.02% to Rs 648.9 crore. However, oral care was down 5.11% to Rs 132.92 crore in the September quarter.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Gillette India informed its Director and CFO Gautam Kamath has tendered his resignation as he moves for a global role as Vice-President of Corporate Strategy in the P&G Global Headquarters.

It has appointed Srividya Srinivasan as CFO of the Company and Additional (Executive) Director effective from November 1, 2024.