Gillette India's ad spends up 60% to Rs 109.16 crore in Q3 FY25

New Delhi: Shaving products maker Gillette India reported a 60.13% rise in profit to Rs 158.68 crore in the March quarter.

The company had reported a profit of Rs 99.09 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding year, according to a BSE filing from Gillette India.

The company's advertising and sales promotion expenses also saw a significant rise, climbing by 60% from Rs 68 crore in Q3 FY24 to Rs 109.16 crore in Q3 FY25.

In the last quarter, Gillette spent Rs 96.47 crore on advertising and sales promotions.

Its revenue from operations increased 12.74% to Rs 767.47 crore during the January-March quarter. The same stood at Rs 680.74 crore in the year-ago period.

Gillette India's total expenses grew 4.75% in the March quarter to Rs 569.45 crore.

Its revenue from the grooming segment was Rs 644.57 crore, and Rs 122.9 crore from the oral care segment.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Gillette India informed its board, in a meeting held on Monday, that it has declared an interim dividend of Rs 47 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.