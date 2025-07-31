Gillette India appoints Kapil Sharma as Vice President and Category Head

New Delhi: Gillette India has announced the appointment of Kapil Sharma as Vice President and Category Head for its Grooming business, effective August 1, 2025.

He takes over from Abhishek Desai, who moves into a regional leadership role overseeing Asia, the Middle East and Africa from Dubai.

Sharma, who joined Procter & Gamble in 2001, has nearly 25 years of experience across markets including the United States, Asia Pacific, India and the Middle East. Over the years, he has worked across digital commerce, brand strategy, go-to-market execution and global sales.

Speaking on his return to the Indian market, Sharma said, “I truly look forward to returning to India and leading the Grooming category that presents immense opportunities. It’s a privilege to serve our consumers, our stakeholders again, providing them with best-in-class innovations that enhance their daily lives. With India being a pivotal market for P&G globally, it fills me with pride to contribute to this remarkable growth journey."

He holds an MBA from S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai, and a degree in Electrical Engineering from the Institute of Engineering and Technology, Lucknow.

Abhishek Desai, who has been associated with P&G for over 18 years, has held various roles across India, Korea, ASEAN, Australia and China. During his tenure heading Gillette India’s Grooming business, the brand saw growth in market share within the blades and razors category.

Reflecting on his time in the role, Desai said, “It has been both a privilege and an honour to serve as the Category Head for the Grooming business. This journey was incredibly rewarding, filled with valuable lessons and meaningful opportunities to raise the bar on serving consumers and all stakeholders. I wish the team my best as they continue to delight consumers, under Kapil’s leadership. I look forward to the exciting future ahead.”