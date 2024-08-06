Ghodawat Consumer onboards Raveena Tandon as ambassador for “Star Brand”

Delhi: Ghodawat Consumer, the FMCG arm of the Sanjay Ghodawat Group, announced the association of actress Raveena Tandon as the brand ambassador for its “Star Brand” Refined Oil.

This collaboration will cover all categories, including sunflower, soybean, cottonseed, and rice bran oils.

The Star Brand has also unveiled its refreshed logo and new packaging for its Atta, Rice, Oil, and Salt products. The updated design features a dark leafy green color.

Star Brand has launched a marketing campaign titled “Barso Ka Bharosa, Ab Nayi Pehchan Ke Saath.”

Tandon expressed her gratitude, stating, “As a brand ambassador, I believe in the brand’s commitment to providing premium quality products, and I’m happy to be a part of this campaign. Healthy meals have always been a priority in my household. Now, as a mother myself, I understand the importance of using trusted ingredients for my family's cooking. I have always given priority to products I can trust, and that’s what Star Brand refined oil is all about.”

Salloni Ghodawat, Director, Ghodawat Consumer, said “This partnership represents a significant milestone in the brand’s journey, and we are delighted to welcome Raveena Tandon to the Ghodawat Consumer family. This collaboration underscores a commitment to delivering superior products and deepening connections with customers. Moving forward, there will be a focus on ongoing innovation and expanding the product portfolio to meet the evolving needs of consumers.”