Ghadi Detergent secures naming rights for select New Delhi Railway Station platforms

New Delhi: Ghadi Detergent has secured naming rights for platforms 1, 6, 7, 8, 9 at New Delhi Railway Station.

The tenure of the rights is for one year. The platforms will be branded as ‘Ghadi Platform 1, 6, 7, 8, 9. As part of the partnership, Ghadi Detergent will have its branding prominently displayed across these platforms, including panels, billboards, vinyl wrapping, and more.

This would increase visibility to the station’s daily footfall of 10,00,000+ passengers.

A spokesperson from Ghadi said, “This partnership is a significant milestone for Ghadi Detergent. It helps us reach consumers like never before, and we are delighted to partner with Indian Railways for this unique opportunity. Ghadi Detergent has always been a household name. By integrating our brand with a key transit hub, we remain ingrained in the daily lives of consumers across urban and rural India. Just as New Delhi Railway Station connects people across the country, Ghadi Detergent remains a constant in millions of homes.”

Under the agreement, Ghadi has also introduced several commuter-friendly amenities. The branding rollout includes female feeding rooms, signage and digital displays.

Senior officials of Northern Railway said, "It's a great initiative and beautifies the station aesthetics further."

Ghadi Detergent has an approximate 20% market share in India’s laundry segment.