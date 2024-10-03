‘Get Marketed’ sets foot in Bengaluru, expanding footprint in the F&B industry

New Delhi: Get Marketed, a marketing agency specialising in strategic and innovative solutions, announced the expansion of its operations in Bengaluru. This step underlines its aim to expand its footprint across India while empowering brands with quality branding solutions.
Sharing his thoughts on entering the new region, Aman Nagpal Founder & CEO, said, "We are excited to expand our operations to Bengaluru , a city synonymous with technology, innovation and growth. With its strong tech background, flourishing business ecosystem, and vibrant F&B sector, Bengaluru was an obvious choice keeping our expansion strategy in mind. We look forward to creating a difference and helping businesses here create lasting brand identities through our holistic digital marketing solutions."
He further added, "Since our inception, we have been committed to creating a working environment that offers transparency, round-the-clock availability, and continuous learning through experimentation. Each of our solutions is tailor-made to meet the requirements of our clients. We are happy to bring this same commitment to the brands in Bengaluru and are confident that we will be able to drive innovative marketing strategies for the brands in this city.”
The expansion to the garden city marks a milestone in the company's scaling strategy, complementing its existing efforts to support local businesses. Known for its extensive knowledge base across sectors and 360-degree E-Mpact marketing solutions, Get Marketed aims to offer a comprehensive suite of services, including SEO, Social Media Marketing, Content Curation, Branding and Performance Marketing in the Bengaluru region.
The company has a portfolio of over 100 clients in the F&B industry, including cafes, pubs, bars, restaurants and hotels with a client retention rate of 80%. In terms of the workforce, it has grown from a team of two to over 28 people, handling more than 20 clients in their business – growing to Rs 1 crore within a span of just one year. Furthermore, the company has also scaled multiple fashion brands on e-commerce platforms and has driven sold-out campaigns for major events, including the Swiggy: Steppin Out, Monsoon Trunk Show, TryKiya Pop-up, etc.